Report: Bayern Munich and Manchester United among clubs interested in Randal Kolo Muani

According to a report by L’Equipe, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani in the upcoming transfer windows. The Eintracht Frankfurt and French national team striker is wanted by the Red Devils as early as this January, while Bayern would prefer to wait until the summer to make a bid.

After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich is still looking for a striker who can become a permanent fixture at the top of the lineup. Mathys Tel is still a bit too young for a starting role, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has a complicated contract negotiation coming up — basically, he wants a longer deal than the club is willing to offer. Meanwhile, the board’s #1 target in Harry Kane seems to be off-limits for now, even though Spurs have been floundering the EPL.

Pivoting to Kolo Muani, therefore, might be a prudent decision for the Bavarians. However, the L’Equipe report indicates that Man United are already prepping a 60m bid for the player, and want him this winter. Bayern, meanwhile, are merely talking to his representatives. If the Frenchman is in a rush to leave Frankfurt, then the Bavarians may lose out.

However, the report also mentions that Muani prefers to remain in Germany for the time being. Whether that means staying at Frankfurt or moving to Munich, it’s good news for Bayern at least.