Eight Bayern Munich youngsters called up to senior training ahead of Doha camp

Time to see if the next batch of youngsters can take the next step.

Eight Bayern Munich youngsters are set to make their bids to impress senior team manager Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the team's winter training camp in Doha. Spaces are limited for the camp — back at the scene of Germany’s spectacular crashing out at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup — so this will be the chance for the younger players to prove they merit a spot.

Who are these eight campus talents? Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg has the scoop:

Plettenberg adds that Nagelsmann is still deciding how to fill out the training camp roster. With prominent senior team injuries to GK Manuel Neuer and CB Lucas Hernández, this will be the time to prepare the most game-ready youngsters for emergency duty — should that be required at any point in the Champions League or Bundesliga Rückrunde campaign that remains.

