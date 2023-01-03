Giulia “Giuliana” Gwinn gracious toward German TV legend after on-air gaffe

Bayern Munich and Germany star Giulia Gwinn spoke to Bild am Sonntag (via tz) about a curious situation that occurred live on TV when she appeared in November together with Alexandra Popp on the popular show “Wetten, dass...?” hosted by German TV legend Thomas Gottschalk.

Gwinn had been invited because of her prominence as the German women’s team reached the final of the 2022 Women’s Euros. Yet despite Gwinn’s popularity, host Gottschalk repeatedly addressed the 23-year-old as “Giuliana.”

Giulia has no hard feelings, however. She said, “Thomas Gottschalk gave me a new nickname. When someone wants to tease me, they call me ‘Giuliana.’”

“In earnest, even though the situation was strange at first, I took it in good humor. Not least because the evening was so special for me: it’s a big deal to be on this famous show. And moreover, it took place in my hometown Friedichshafen (a small city on the shore of Lake Constance). For me, Thomas Gottschalk is and remains a TV legend,” Gwinn concluded.

Gwinn is currently recuperating from her second ACL rupture, which she suffered in October.