Individual awards are important to Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, but not at the forefront

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala has seen his star explode over the past year as he has gone from unassuming talent to undeniable star.

With that acclaim comes the talk of winning awards such as the Ballon d’Or. For Musiala, that type of recognition is something he uses as an individual goal for his career

“Every player wants to win individual awards. As a kid, I dreamed of the Ballon d’Or. But I’m not thinking a lot about it, I just want to to improve and get better to win trophies with the team,” Musiala recently told kicker’s Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If individual awards come with it, then that’s even better. Of course as a kid you dream of winning the Ballon d’Or.”

The most recent award that Musiala was really in the hunt for was the Golden Boy Award, which was won by FC Barcelona’s Gavi.

“That doesn’t change anything for me. I respect Gavi, he’s a good player. Third place is also a distinction and a motivation for me to continue to work and get better,” Musiala said.

When asked when he would win a Ballon d’Or and if it was a goal, Musiala did not shy away from the lofty aspiration.

“We will see, it is a goal,” said Musiala.