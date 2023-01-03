And so it begins (again)...for Bayern Munich

Things are starting to kickoff in preparation for the Rückrunde at Bayern Munich.

In a release from FCBayern.com, the schedule was laid out for what the plan is moving forward:

Preparations for the second half of the season start at FC Bayern on January 3rd. The first medical examinations and performance diagnostics are on the program for the team around Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich and Co. Just one day later, Bayern will go to the training ground on Säbener Straße for the first time in 2023. On January 6th, the Bundesliga leaders travel to the training camp in Doha. Until January 12, the Munich team will be in Qatar preparing for the upcoming tasks in the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Champions League.

Bayern Munich will also have a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on January 13th before facing off with RB Leipzig on January 20th:

A real endurance test awaits the Munich team with the test match against FC Red Bull Salzburg. On January 13 (6 p.m.) FC Bayern will welcome the reigning Austrian champions to the FC Bayern Campus for the repeat of last year’s Champions League round of 16. Just a week later, Bayern are again at stake for important points in the fight for the eleventh championship in a row. The German record champions have a demanding task ahead of them on Friday, January 20, with a guest appearance at RB Leipzig. Only four days later, the first competitive game of the new year will take place in the Allianz Arena at home.

An overview of the key dates for @J__Nagelsmann's side in the coming weeks #MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 2, 2023

The match-up against RB Leipzig will be a great litmus test for where the squad stands at this point in the campaign. Bayern Munich will have several questions to answer including who will play at goalkeeper, how Thomas Müller will fill the role at striker, and which wingers will seize the starting roles.

All of that will begin to take shape in the coming days.