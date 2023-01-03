Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan all chasing Dani Olmo?; Newcastle United in on Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram and USMNT’s Christian Pulisic?; Chelsea’s Kai Havertz under fire in London; and MORE!

Manchester United might be pondering a pursuit of RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo. Interestingly, Bayern Munich is also listed as actually having made an offer for Olmo:

Premier League side Man Utd have made an offer to bring RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Old Trafford, according to reports. The Red Devils are on the lookout for ways to improve their squad in the summer transfer window with reports linking them with multiple players. Erik ten Hag was allowed to bring Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to the club in the summer but there are still rumours that he is hoping to strengthen his midfield with further additions. Their 1-0 victory over Wolves moved Man Utd into the top four with Tottenham’s loss yesterday meaning that the Red Devils are two points clear of fifth place with a game in hand. And Ten Hag could build on that by signing RB Leipzig’s Olmo in January, according to Spanish publication Nacional, who claim that Man Utd have made an ‘offer’ for the player, along with Bayern Munich. The newspaper reports that there was a ‘last-minute surprise’ which prevented Barcelona signing Olmo in the last winter transfer market with claims Xavi ‘refused and vetoed the signing, as he believed it was excessively expensive’. With the €65m (£58m) deal falling through, it has now allowed other interested clubs to pursue Olmo in January with Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan all ‘considering presenting a firm offer for him’. And Nacional insists that Olmo has ‘offers’ from Man Utd and Bayern Munich on the table with Olmo’s former coach Julian Nagelsmann keen to work with the Spaniard again. Man Utd see Olmo as a ‘really interesting reinforcement’ with the 24-year-old seen as the perfect tonic for missing out on Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

It is hard to fathom that Bayern Munich would be able to make an offer for Olmo at this time. We do know that Julian Nagelsmann is a fan and also that Bayern Munich seems to like Olmo as a club, but the timing does not feel right.

If Bayern Munich is truly interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, they will be facing from new, deep-pocketed competition from Newcastle United. As we already know, Inter Milan and Manchester United are also heavily in the mix for Thuram:

Newcastle United are keen to try and wrap up a deal for Inter-linked Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram this month. his according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri have serious hope of signing the Frenchman, but that Newcastle are hoping to beat the competition during the January transfer window. Inter are ready to offer Thuram a contract worth around €5 million net per season, and believe that he can be convinced on joining their sporting project. However, the fact remains that the competition for the 25-year-old’s signature will only heat up, with both Bayern Munich and Manchester United also looking to sign him on a free transfer next summer. As far as this month, Newcastle look to be the club most interested in getting the jump and signing Thuram. The Magpies are pushing to sign Thuram during the January window before other clubs start to come in for him in June.

Newcastle United has plenty of money to throw around and is trending toward a Champions League berth. Things could line up nicely for the Magpies.

Kai Havertz might be the next Chelsea FC star looking for a return to Germany.

Chelsea is already stacked with attackers and will be adding RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku next season, but if the heat stays on Havertz, he could look to pull a Timo Werner-esque move and head back to Germany.

Pundit Graeme Souness recently took Havertz to task for not scoring enough goals:

For Graeme Souness, however, the DFB professional is not the solution to London’s storm problems. “He won’t score enough goals,” said the former Scotland international, who is also active at Liverpool FC, on Sky Sports. In the same breath, Souness criticized the Blues’ transfer policy. “It’s crazy to sell Timo Werner and Lukaku and then spend 170 million pounds (approx. 191 million euros) for three defenders,” the 69-year-old said. “The hardest thing to find are goalscorers. If you can afford £170m for defenders then that’s what you should do,” Souness said, but stressed: “But for me it’s a priority that you’ve sold two strikers, which wasn’t the solution in the short or long term, but better than what you have now. They can’t tell me they’re better off with the attacking power they have now.”

My guess is Havertz will probably lose a lot of his luster in the coming months, but where he goes from here is anyone’s guess. A return to Germany will not be easy given the type of salary he will expect and the fee that Chelsea might want in return.

Marcus Thuram is not the only attacker that Newcastle is allegedly pursuing. Chelsea FC and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is also on the club’s radar:

The door is opening for Newcastle to lure Christian Pulisic this month as Chelsea step up their interest in Benfica star Enzo Fernandez and Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, sources have told Football Insider. Newcastle have made Pulisic one of their top two January targets along with James Maddison. The north-east giants are prepared to bide their time until the summer for the USA international if they can’t agree a deal this month. Pulisic has shown his versatility at Stamford Bridge though, playing in every position across the Chelsea front line. It could come in handy should he move to St James Park, with Eddie Howe needing more depth on both flanks of his Newcastle squad. Pulisic could provide some much-needed competition to both Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron out wide, while the sidelined duo of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak could provide some opportunities for the American to lead the line.

It has been a wild holiday week at BFW.

There is a ton of Bayern Munich news going on and we have just the platform for you to talk about it all.

One way to get your thoughts in motion is to give our Weekend Warm-up Podcast a listen. On this episode we discuss the following topics:

Alexander Nübel’s hardline decision to spurn an offer to return from his loan at AS Monaco to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s eagerness to lock up Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala to long-term deals.

Bayern Munich’s ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz and what it might eventually mean for the future of the roster.

Is Leroy Sané pondering a move away from Bayern Munich? If so, do you believe that Real Madrid rumor?

Matthijs de Ligt needs to be better in the second half of the season and why Bayern Munich’s season might depend on it.

Some brief thoughts on Andor.

Former Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke has transferred to FC Köln:

#SelkeSigns! Es ist offiziell! Davie Selke wechselt zum #effzeh und erhält einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2024.



Herzlich willkommen in der schönsten Stadt Deutschlands, Davie!



Alle Infos https://t.co/xFqHeIV6iP — 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) January 2, 2023

#SelkeSigns ! It’s official! Davie Selke joins #effzeh and has a contract until June 30, 2024. Welcome to the most beautiful city in Germany, Davie!

Are there two jedi ready to square off in the background of that pic?

If you wanted to see Bayern Munich’s best skills and tricks from training during 2022, here you go:

The anticipated move from SC Freiburg to VfL Bochum for Keven Schlotterbeck has been finalized:

VfL Bochum is strengthening its defense for the relegation battle in the Bundesliga. Central defender Keven Schlotterbeck (25) comes on loan from league rivals SC Freiburg, both clubs confirmed on Monday. The older brother of national player Nico Schlotterbeck (23) will initially join VfL until the end of the season, and he started preparing with the team on Monday. “Keven approached us with the desire for change with the possibility of more playing time,” said Freiburg’s sporting director Klemens Hartenbach: “We can understand that, especially after the contract extension in the summer.” Schlotterbeck made his Bundesliga debut for SC in 2019 and was loaned to Union Berlin the following season. He has played 70 Bundesliga games in total so far. VfL Bochum is 17th in the table after 15 match days. on a direct relegation zone, the winter break ends for the club with a home game against Hertha BSC on January 21st.

Keven #Schlotterbeck has joined VfL on loan from @scfreiburg until the end of the season! Welcome to anne Castroper, Schlotti! #meinVfL #TachSchlotti pic.twitter.com/uAsClLqusN — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) January 2, 2023

So 2022 is over and it’s time for a retrospective. Bayern Munich had a very mediocre 2022 which saw a dearth of success domestically and internationally. While the club won a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, an early exit in the Champions League and poor showing by Bayern players at the World Cup mean that 2022 leaves a very bad taste in the mouth. However, if thing go right, 2023 could be a LOT better.

In this episode, Tom and INNN talk about the following: