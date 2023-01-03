“I’m helping him as much as possible”: Kingsley Coman on mentoring Bayern Munich’s “next Mbappe”

While Jamal Musiala might be hogging all the headlines, he’s not the only ultra-talented teenager at Bayern Munich right now. Mathys Tel, the 17-year-old French striker who arrived from Rennes this summer, looks like the real deal. He’s not Kylian Mbappe yet, but in the future ... who knows?

In any case, the youngster is already earning rave reviews from his teammates. Speaking to kicker (via @iMiaSanMia), fellow countryman Kingsley Coman was full of praise for his new junior.

“He’s outstanding for his age & plays with a lot of self-confidence,” said Coman. “That’s good. You need support at this age, especially that he doesn’t speak German nor English. I’m helping him as much as possible, we speak a lot.”

Coman himself joined Bayern at a very young age, arriving on loan from Juventus when he was just nineteen. He clearly understands how tough it is for a youngster to gain a foothold at such a massive club. Therefore, he feels that it’s his responsibility to help Tel settle and come into his own.

“Munich has become my home,” said Coman. “And I’m trying to make sure Mathys also feels a bit at home here.”

It’s a commendable attitude, one that the bosses will surely encourage. At 26, Kingsley Coman isn’t a promising youngster anymore. He’s been at Bayern for seven years, and he even scored in the Champions League final — he’s a veteran now. It was about time that he stepped into a mentorship role for younger players. Guys like Tel will surely benefit from the support.