Bavarian New Year’s Resolution Works: Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer’s vision for 2023

Welcome to 2023! What are your New Year’s resolutions and why (aren’t) they spending more time reading and chatting with the fine folks of the BFW community?

Recently re-elected Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer checked in with a broad vision in both competitive and social contexts for 2023 in an interview for FCBayern.com.

First on the list, naturally, is winning.

“Winning trophies! That’s what we are all about here at FC Bayern,” Hainer said. “In addition, we want to further intensify communication with our fans and push for an even stronger connection with our members.

“Our social commitment is also close to my heart - especially now, when it feels like one crisis is replacing the next in our society. We must not and will not slacken our efforts. I will also continue my visits to our fan clubs, also beyond the borders of Bavaria. The first events have already been scheduled. Our annual general meeting this year showed that dialogue helps us all. The FC Bayern family is intact and we would like to see more members coming to our annual general meetings again in the future — because democracy thrives on the majority taking part in decisions.”

As for his wishes for the coming year:

“Good health for our players, our fans, for everyone. And then I’m back to the catchword ‘hope’. Peace is the basis for everything. I very much hope that the world comes to its senses.”

Indeed. A sensible world, even more important than Champions League or World Cup trophies, wouldn’t you say?