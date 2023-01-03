Every Bayern Munich season goal still in sight despite injuries, says club president Herbert Hainer

Two devastating season-ending injuries — not how Bayern Munich wanted to emerge from the Men’s World Cup break, but the club will have to cope. The Bavarians are back top of the Bundesliga for now; in the Champions League they’ll have to get past Lionel Messi’s PSG in the Round of 16, and without the services of keeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández.

But if you ask club president Herbert Hainer, that’s no reason to adjust season expectations.

“Both injuries were a shock, of course. These two important mainstays will be out for the second half of the season, and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidžic has already announced that we’re looking at options in the transfer market. We are FC Bayern and always see challenges as opportunities — that’s part of the DNA of this club,” Hainer said as part of his new year’s interview for FCBayern.com. “Our players will give everything to also win silverware for their injured teammates in 2023.”

Another treble is still on the cards ... if the club can play their cards right in this transfer window.

And that’s one silver lining to the Bundesliga’s extended Winterpause relative to other leagues. While clubs like Arsenal FC are already resuming their title campaign in England and FC Barcelona are drawing to Espanyol in La Liga, Bayern’s next competitive fixture won’t be until January 20th — at RB Leipzig.

Ample time for coach Julian Nagelsmann and crew to recover and reset.

Funnily enough, we covered this exact topic on our latest podcast episode, which you can listen to below or on Spotify. Check it out if you’re interested.

As always, we appreciate the support!