“Performances have to be rewarded”: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s camp hopeful of Bayern Munich extension

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has emerged as a key player in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad this season, drawing interest in his contract status — expiring this June — both here in Munich and abroad. Both the club and the player’s camp have recently expressed hopes of continuing the current cooperation.

“Performances have to be rewarded. We’ll see if an agreement can be reached. I can’t say the exact amount demanded, you (journalists) know better,” agent Roger Wittmann said on Bild TV (via @iMiaSanMia).

Choupo-Moting is already free to negotiate with other clubs if he wishes. Should Bayern elect not to renew, the Cameroonian international is expected to have other options.

“Of course he has [other offers],” Wittmann continued. “But Choupo clearly said he wants to stay at Bayern. Choupo, his father and I communicated to the club that we’re interested in an extension. There’s no deadline at the moment.”

The situation in attack is under increasing scrutiny as the Bavarians continue to misfire out of the winter break. This season’s results, especially in the Champions League, and the futures of both Antonio Conte and Harry Kane at Tottenham loom overhead.

Still, with both parties in such a relaxed state as the season continues, it’s looking likely that an agreement will eventually be reached.