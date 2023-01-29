Agent for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer not expecting a move

Almost as soon as the news broke that RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer had inked a contract with Bayern Munich, the speculation started on who the odd man out might be in the club’s midfield.

Just about everyone pointed a finger toward another player with RB Leipzig ties — Marcel Sabitzer. Sabitzer, who struggled through his first season in Bavaria, has been rock solid during the 2022/23 campaign.

While nothing has been officially announced on Laimer just yet, it is the worst kept secret in Germany. Sabitzer’s agent Roger Wittmann, however, does not think that his client is looking to leave Bayern Munich.

“Marcel feels comfortable at Bayern and signed a five-year contract. Up until today, nobody from the club nor us has said otherwise. So these are just stories in the media,” Wittmann told Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sabitzer is not known to be the kind of player looking to make multiple moves. Said to be a family man, who favors stability, there is a chance that he could remain in Bavaria — even if he slides down the depth chart.