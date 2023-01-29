 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Agent for Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer not expecting a move

Could Marcel Sabitzer be content to remain with Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Almost as soon as the news broke that RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer had inked a contract with Bayern Munich, the speculation started on who the odd man out might be in the club’s midfield.

Just about everyone pointed a finger toward another player with RB Leipzig ties — Marcel Sabitzer. Sabitzer, who struggled through his first season in Bavaria, has been rock solid during the 2022/23 campaign.

While nothing has been officially announced on Laimer just yet, it is the worst kept secret in Germany. Sabitzer’s agent Roger Wittmann, however, does not think that his client is looking to leave Bayern Munich.

“Marcel feels comfortable at Bayern and signed a five-year contract. Up until today, nobody from the club nor us has said otherwise. So these are just stories in the media,” Wittmann told Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sabitzer is not known to be the kind of player looking to make multiple moves. Said to be a family man, who favors stability, there is a chance that he could remain in Bavaria — even if he slides down the depth chart.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works