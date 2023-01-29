Spiraling? Julian Nagelsmann already looking forward to the Bayern Munich remontada

Bayern Munich were knocked down into the mire by their sparring partners Eintracht Frankfurt, but the German Rekordmeister are still looking up to the stars. Manager Julian Nagelsmann is under increasing fire after three straight draws in the Bundesliga, but he still aspires to get his team going again — and fast.

“I’m looking forward to working on what needs to improve and addressing things,” Nagelsmann declared after the contest (via @iMiaSanMia). “The players always want to listen and know everything. Pressure? There’s always pressure at Bayern, even when you win and don’t play well. I want to win and put pressure on myself.”

Well, Bayern can return to winning ways on Wednesday, in their midweek clash in the DFB-Pokal against Mainz 05. If the cup game wasn’t a must-win before, a positive result is a target of increasing urgency after a string of poor league games. And this time, shared spoils won’t be an option — qualification into the next round of the Pokal will be decided.

“I’m happy there can’t be a draw on Wednesday,” Nagelsmann said.

If the rah-rah is getting repetitive, that’s also just the nature of it.

“You have to show the team what they’re doing wrong and address things again and again,” Nagelsmann continued. “We repeat things all the time. And that’s what I’ll be doing for the next few weeks. We don’t have much time before the big games get going. We’re not having a good run for now.”

Whether the squad — and their manager — can dig deep and find their way out of this rut quickly enough will soon be put to the test.

