Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn would rather the team struggle now than later in the campaign

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has been around the game for his entire life.

Der Titan knows that there will be ups and downs over the course of a season — even for a club as high and mighty as Bayern Munich. The team’s recent string of draws does not have the boss deterred, but watching it play out is still rough, even for the CEO.

“I’d rather we go through a difficult phase now than at the end of the season. But, of course, there’s already a lot at stake. We really have to step up against Mainz,” Kahn told kicker journalist Georg Holzner.

An early exit in the DFB-Pokal would be a disaster and Kahn knows it. Continued struggles, however, could be equally bad. Three consecutive draws — all in winnable games — shows that not everything is in sync in Bavaria. The coaching staff and the players alike will have to figure out how to fix what is going wrong...and there will not be much time to have that epiphany.

