Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn hopes Serge Gnabry learned his lesson

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was the latest person to chime in on Serge Gnabry’s ill-timed Fashion Week trip and the boss man think that the Germany international made a bad decision that he will — hopefully — learn from.

“We are having one of the most difficult periods in German football for a long time. We got a catastrophic result at the World Cup. We gave the players enough holidays. Now we expect and demand performances,” Kahn told Sky Sport after Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. “When I know the timing is not ideal, as a player I have to go out and score two or three goals and be the best player on the pitch. That would have been the right answer. I think he (Gnabry) understood and now we’ll see from him the performances that we expect.”

For better or for worse, Gnabry put a target on his back, and likely will find himself in a battle for playing time that he might not win. Many fans have soundly dismissed it as a major distraction, but the club is taking it far more seriously.

