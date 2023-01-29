Matthijs de Ligt demands consistency from the Bayern Munich defense

Bayern Munich dropped points once again, drawing 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in a game in which Frankfurt scored from just one shot on target. However, it was not all down to luck, as this shot was created from poor defending on the part of the collective backline.

Speaking to Sky after the game (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), centre-back Matthijs de Ligt said,

“We had a good attitude in the first half today and had chances that we didn’t convert. The first half was better than against Köln. But in the second half, we didn’t always defend well and allowed them back into the game. We have to do it over 90 mins.”

He further added, “Frankfurt played on quick counters in the second half and caused us problems. We are Bayern Munich and we definitely have to do better.”

While this is the right mindset to move forward, it must be said that Bayern have to actually do some forward movement. Over the course of the season, we have seen a lot of players mentally respond correctly to poor situations, but failed to see that mental resilience translate to better performances on the pitch.

De Ligt, a Juventus alumnus, was also asked about the Bianconeri’s recent legal problems involving financial fraud.

“With all due respect, I’m a Bayern player and today we didn’t play a good game. I can’t say anything about Juventus.”

A rather sober response. De Ligt is of course notable in this case as he cooperated with the relevant authorities in bringing new evidence to light.

