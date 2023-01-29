Randal Kolo Muani’s advisors not closing door on future Bayern Munich move

Eintracht Frankfurt and France international Randal Kolo Muani has quickly made himself one of Europe’s most highly sought after strikers with his performances this season for both club and country. He scored Eintracht Frankfurt’s lone goal in Saturdays 1-1 draw and in their opening match of the Bundesliga season (an emphatic 6-1 win for Bayern Munich).

Kolo Muani has tallied a total of eight goals and 12 assists from 25 appearances. And then on Saturday he scored again, this time at the Allianz, to earn Die Adler the draw.

It should come as no surprise that a bevy of clubs are interested in pursuing Kolo Muani for this summer’s transfer window. Bayern are rumored to be one of said clubs, as it remains unclear at this point whether or not they will get Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to sign a one-year contract extension.

As far as a potential move to Bayern at some point in the future, Kolo Muani’s advisors played coy. Per Abenzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by@iMiaSanMia), personnel from his agency MDC Advisors said: “Bayern is a world class club, every player can imagine that [playing there] — and we can also think of the answer for Randal. But at the moment, he is 100% focused on Eintracht Frankfurt, we have a lot of respect for the club.”

Reading into this, there could very well be a future for the Frenchman at Bayern, but of course the agency would have tried to avoid disrupting the harmony between their client, Eintracht Frankfurt, and club head coach Oliver Glasner. From Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann’s perspective, Kolo Muani could prove to be his quintessential versatile number nine — but for now, he’s just one possibility of many.