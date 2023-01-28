Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Something is not adding up at Bayern Munich these days. Three points from three games means Bayern’s challengers are all catching up and we have a Bundesliga title race on our hands! In this podcast, we look at the following:

The starting lineups for both Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt

Thoughts on Yann Sommer and how he has been doing

A deep-ish dive into Bayern’s back-line including Josip Stanisic getting a start

A look at how Thomas Müller’s inclusion changed up the game including Leroy Sane’s positioning

Improvements in this game compared to the previous two games

What might actually be the problem right now

A look at how Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano performed

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.