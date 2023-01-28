 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Bayern limped to yet another draw in the Bundesliga, making it three in a row to kick off 2023.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga
Makoto Hasebe, 39 years of age, had a good game for Frankfurt today.
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Something is not adding up at Bayern Munich these days. Three points from three games means Bayern’s challengers are all catching up and we have a Bundesliga title race on our hands! In this podcast, we look at the following:

  • The starting lineups for both Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Thoughts on Yann Sommer and how he has been doing
  • A deep-ish dive into Bayern’s back-line including Josip Stanisic getting a start
  • A look at how Thomas Müller’s inclusion changed up the game including Leroy Sane’s positioning
  • Improvements in this game compared to the previous two games
  • What might actually be the problem right now
  • A look at how Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano performed

