Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich’s attack against Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich looked firmly in control of a game against Eintracht Frankfurt, control that quickly vanished as Frankfurt equalised and the game ended 1-1. Among the points of contention where Bayern’s seemingly flaccid attack, a lack of consistent chance creation.

Speaking to kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Thomas Müller spoke of this unproductive performance.

“We didn’t have creative ideas going forward. In the second half, we didn’t really have any dangerous situations. Of course we’re unhappy that we drew three games.”

Müller himself was quite active this game, assisting Leroy Sané’s goal and overall contributing to the final third play, although his inability to keep momentum going while the team were on the counter was notable. He is quite right in saying that the creativity was not there during the second half, as I cannot remember a single chance Bayern created throughout that second 45.

The big questions now are, can Bayern figure out what’s gone wrong, and can they fix it before the Paris Saint-Germain game? Valentine’s Day could very well be Judgement Day for this team’s Champions League campaign.

