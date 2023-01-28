Match awards for Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich have now dropped points in three straight games to start out 2023. In a rematch of the Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt from August — where Bayern were up 5-0 at halftime and won 6-1 — Bayern fans were hoping to get the Hinrunde off to a good start and finally get a win. Unfortunately, Bayern drew 1-1 for the third straight game — giving non-Bayern fans and neutrals what they want: a title race. Here are our match awards:

Jersey Swap: Kolo Muani

The lone scorer from the first meeting opened the scoring for Eintracht, equalizing in the 69th minute. Kolo Muani’s goal inspired his teammates, which made the next ten minutes difficult for Bayern. With his team’s only shot on goal, Muani did everything that his team needed to escape the Allianz Arena with a point.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Back in the starting lineup, Müller looked to be back in form. Wearing the captain’s armband, he was very active in organizing the Bayern form and leading the game — especially in the first half, when Bayern were able to break down Eintracht with possession in the attacking half. His assist to set up Bayern’s loan goal was classic Müller: a great run down the right side and a perfectly played, low cross found Sané and gave him the perfect opportunity to put Bayern 1-0 up.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

Because of the Bayern lineup — which appeared to be a 4-1-4-1 most of the time — Kimmich probably wins this award de facto as the only true midfielder in the lineup. He didn’t necessarily do anything bad, but he didn’t do anything to stand out either. His lone bright spot for me was a well-played chip into the box for Sané, who wasn’t quite able to get his timing down and get a shot off.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

Davies used his speed and his ball skills to help Bayern out of tight jams in their defensive third. On multiple occasions, Davies raced back from an attacking position to win the ball back. Unfortunately, he didn’t race back to aid the defense when Eintracht scored. Other than that, Davies had a great match overall.

Meister of the Match: Leroy Sané

Although I usually like to see the Meister of the Match go the full 90 minutes, Leroy Sané really stood out to me during his time on the pitch. Not only was he dangerous in the attack and eventually scored Bayern’s lone goal, he also played unselfishly and tracked back to help his teammates on defense. Two different times he used Davies-like speed to track back and win the ball in Bayern’s box. Hopefully we see more of this type of play from him, as Bayern needs to get back in the wins column soon.