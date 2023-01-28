Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

The second half of the Bundesliga season officially starts now, and Bayern Munich are ahead in the standings by just three points. Starting 2023 with two consecutive draws has taken the wind out of the team’s sails, and Julian Nagelsmann is left scrambling for a way to get back to winning games.

Unfortunately, Eintracht Frankfurt won’t be a nice pushover game to build confidence. The first leg of this fixture ended poorly for Oliver Glasner’s Eagles, but they’ll sense the weakness in this current Bayern Munich squad and will be eager to exploit it. With Leon Goretzka out and certain tactical changes planned to the lineup, can Nagelsmann finally got a win this year?

