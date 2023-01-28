Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Gamethread and Live Blog

Starting a year with two draws (three if you count a friendly) is not ideal for any team. Unfortunately for Bayern Munich it’s enough to be called a crisis. Julian Nagelsmann needs a win ASAP to get his team back on track.

Changes are coming to the lineup. Ryan Gravenberch is set for his first Bundesliga start of the season, likely slotting in next to Joshua Kimmich in place of the injured Leon Goretzka. Meanwhile Kingsley Coman is set to start after his excellent impact performance vs Koln, probably at the expense of Mr. Fashion Week (aka Serge Gnabry). However we still have no solution to the Thomas Muller vs Jamal Musiala conundrum, and Eintracht have been in awfully good form this season. The team will have to adjust.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our Weekend Warm-up podcast! This week’s episode includes a preview of the game vs Frankfurt, some transfer talk on Kane and Havertz, and whatever else Chuck wanted to talk about this week. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

