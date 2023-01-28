Bayern Munich’s Brazzo defends Joshua Kimmich after defensive gaffe

Joshua Kimmich might be Bayern Munich’s fieriest, feistiest player. But after a defensive lapse against RB Leipzig resulted in the equalizing goal — and two dropped points that loom increasingly large for the title holders — the heat is starting to turn up just a notch on the Bavarian number six.

Club sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić isn’t having any of that.

“I watched every training session. He was outstanding in the training camp and has come back well,” Brazzo declared after the Leipzig game for Bild TV (via @iMiaSanMia). “Our team didn’t perform well in Leipzig, especially in the last half hour.

“Of course he (Kimmich) made a mistake before the goal, but otherwise he’s a player who is very, very important for our team. He thought a lot after the World Cup, but is now fully focused on Bayern again.”

Kimmich opened up after Germany’s disastrous exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, saying he was afraid he’d “fall into a hole” — and wondering aloud if he were among those chiefly responsible for Germany’s lackluster tournaments, having only broken through the senior ranks in time for the nation’s proud run of semi-final appearances to morph into consecutive group stage exits.

But the mentality is strong with this one. On Tuesday, only days after the Leipzig result, Kimmich was getting after it again — leaving his heart and his soul out on the pitch, barking orders at teammates and setting standards. Yes, Bayern dropped points again. But it was the ferocious Kimmich who rescued the draw this time — with a fierce rocket of a shot in the 90th minute.

Bayern’s ambitions for the result of the season remain high, from the Bundesliga to the DFB-Pokal to the Champions League. All are still in play. If they’re to reach their goals, their integral captain will surely be a major part of the story.