Daily Schmankerl: Zinedine Zidane aiming to replace Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich?; Bayern, Manchester United have “no shot” at Harry Kane; Arsenal, Chelsea want Dani Olmo; Weston McKennie to the Premier League?; An NWSL expansion?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt...are you ready?

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Zidane to take over at Bayern? (RMC Sport via @iMiaSanMia)

Is Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann in trouble? It seems as if former Real Madrid manager and French legend Zinedine Zidane hopes so.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Zidane is getting the coaching itch once again — and one of the clubs that fits the profile that he is looking for is none other than the German Rekordmeister.

Take a look at this:

Despite the team’s uneven play at times, there is nothing to suggest that Nagelsmann is on the hot seat with the club (even some people are speculating that frustrations are starting to boil over).

It is odd that this story made its way to the public. It seems like something that was leaked by Zidane’s camp, though, right?

Bayern, United have “no chance” at Kane (@Plettigoal)

I really want to bury this rumor, but now, instead of tweets with fleeting hope, there are just notifications doing nothing more than kicking dirt on the grave of this (absurd) rumor. Anyway, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have “no chance” at Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane:

I am ready to Grim Reaper this rumor...who is with me?

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 29 (Bavarian Football Works)

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed in — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeah, there is A LOT going on, but we are covering it all here! Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • A preview for Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
  • There seems to be a changing of opinion on Leon Goretzka — and is Ryan Gravenberch going to take over Goretzka’s starting role?
  • FC Barcelona tried to hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Konrad Laimer and the word that Marcel Sabitzer might want to stay.
  • Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are probably off the table for Bayern Munich.
  • Bayern Munich’s plan for the attack and why it is a mess.
  • Some thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us — and some news on the future of Cobra Kai.

United could get Olmo, though (@cfbayern)

Whatever happens with Harry Kane might not matter too much for Manchester United anyway. The Red Devils are already plotting a move for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo:

According to Fichajes (as captured by 90Min.com), however, Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC might also be interested in the Spaniard:

LFC leads Madrid, City on Bellingham (Sky Sport via 90Min.com)

As of now, Liverpool leads Real Madrid and Manchester City on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham:

Liverpool are believed to be leading the chase to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keen.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Flagship Show — Season 5, Episode 30 (Bavarian Football Works)

Bayern Munich kicked off its Bundesliga re-start with a not-so-promising, but also no-so-concerning draw with RB Leipzig, which left a ton to talk about.

When you look at that, the quick turnaround for a match against FC Köln, the crazy news that this podcast has been wacked by SBN/Vox, the Yann Sommer acquisition, more rumors on Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, there is a TON to talk about.

So join me for this podcast journey, we are going to hit on a number of topics — because, damn it, that is exactly what we do here:

  • A quick look at the draw with RB Leipzig.
  • A preview of the FC Köln match.
  • Looking at the latest rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.
  • The future of Bavarian Football Works and Bavarian Podcast Works.

McKennie preparing for move? (@FabrizioRomano)

Former Schalke 04 midfielder and USMNT star Weston McKennie is reportedly on the transfer block:

90Min.com captured a reports from Gazzetta dello Sport and Sky Italia linking McKennie to both Leeds United and Arsenal FC:

Juventus are open to letting Weston McKennie leave the club this window, with Arsenal and Leeds interested in a deal. Leeds are reported to have offered €28m for Weston McKennie, with Juventus seeking €35m.

Leeds United might be in the driver’s seat, though:

NWSL to add more teams...which is awesome (@Bachscore)

The NWSL is about to add a new more clubs to its mix;

There is a much larger market for women’s soccer in the United States than what exists today. Clubs would be wise to hop in now.

