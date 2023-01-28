Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano’s eye-popping stat line against 1. FC Köln

You know how we’re all more or less disappointed in Bayern Munich’s dramatic draw against FC Köln earlier this week?

You know, the one where Bayern looked like an amateur team and eked out a point only thanks to a Puskas goal of the year contender from Joshua Kimmich in the 90th minute? Well, there is at least some silver lining to take comfort in, and that is this absurdly impressive set of stats notched by center-back Dayot Upamecano:

Dayot Upamecano for Bayern Munich last night:



Final third entries - 25 (joint most in a single Bundesliga game this season)

Open play passes - 134 (most in a single Bundesliga game this season)

Touches - 149 (most in a single Bundesliga game this season) pic.twitter.com/PXXDNM1H6G — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 25, 2023

So, let’s break this tweet down. His touches and open play passes being best of the season for the Bundesliga this year is bonkers. Per WhoScored, Dayot Upamecano already the Bundesliga for averages passes per game, settling at a cool 85.7 per game. Against Köln, the star Frenchman took those league-leading numbers and bettered them by over 150%.

For reference, Joshua Kimmich is second at 78.7. Manchester City’s Rodri clocks in at 92.5 — in Pep Guardiola’s heavily possession-based pass-pass-pass scheme. Even in these contexts, Upamecano’s achievement towers above. A pity that Bayern could only pull a point out of the game. But well done, Upa!