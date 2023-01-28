Uli Hoeneß says Bayern Munich did the right thing getting Yann Sommer, but needs to think long-term future this summer

After a lot of back and forth in the transfer narrative for Yann Sommer, Bayern Munich eventually got their targeted Manuel Neuer replacement from Borussia Monchengladbach and he’s already made his debut in the 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig to kickoff the second half of the Bundesliga season. Bayern had to negotiate with ‘Gladbach and wait to ensure they had a viable replacement for Sommer lined up, but with everything all said and, Bayern got a decent deal, acquiring Sommer for around 9 million euros after potential performance based add-ons.

For now, Sommer will act as Bayern’s number 1 keeper in Neuer’s absence, while Julian Nagelsmann also still has Sven Ulreich in the ranks. Alexander Nubel had made it clear that he didn’t want to get recalled from his loan spell at AS Monaco, where he is currently the clear-cut starting goalkeeper. He is worried about the long-term, for when Neuer returns fully fit and ready to play, which is anticipated to happen at some point during this summer. It’s also a point when former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß said he feels the club should try to figure out how they’re going to handle and address all of the moving parts with the goalkeeping situation between Sommer, Neuer, Ulreich and Nubel once Neuer is back fit.

“I think it’s strange that the problems of June are discussed in January. It was necessary to find the best solution for the next six months. Yann Sommer is the optimal solution at the moment,” Hoeneß said on Sport1’s Dopplepass over the weekend (via @iMiaSanMia).

He’s not one to mince his words or shy away from stating bold opinions, but in this case, Hoeneß seems to be taking things for what they are, given the circumstances. Neuer got injured, the club desperately needed an ample replacement as they didn’t want Ulreich to be the main man, they got Sommer from ‘Gladbach, and will eventually have to figure out the pecking order when Neuer is back fully fit.

For Sommer and Neuer, the expectation is a bit more cut and dry; they will compete for the number one spot in goal for Bayern and Sommer was well aware of this when he agreed to join the club. For Ulreich and Nubel, their situations are far less cut and dry. Both of their futures with the club are less certain, but Hoeneß wants the club to take their time to make the right decisions for all parties ahead of this summer to reach solutions that are the best for everyone. “Everything else with Nübel and Ulreich will be seen in June when we know more about Manuel’s condition. Bayern are happy to have a goalkeeper in Yann Sommer who is now solving our problems. I would urge patience,” he said.