Episode 2727 of Uli Hoeneß strikes back and this time, the target is Bayern Munich legend Sepp Maier

For those of you who’ve been following the drama Bayern Munich, i.e FC Hollywood provides, you may know that Uli Hoeneß is a popular figure, often contributing to some of the greatest insults and roasts known. His infamous repartee to Borussia Dortmund’s Hans-Joachim Watzke has always been welcome material for the BFW staff — it is perhaps among our favourite material to write about.

The biggest news from the Bavarian camp lately has been the purchase of Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer. Fans have been welcoming of the keeper, appreciating his shot-stopping prowess and welcoming his commanding presence while the legendary Manuel Neuer recovers from his skiing accident. This transfer has also irked several, who felt it was time for the prodigal son, Alexander Nübel, to return. Sepp Maier was among them.

Being a homegrown club legend and ardent Bayern lover, Maier is naturally passionate about the club. He had substantial criticism towards the Bayern campus, citing their inability to produce a young keeper capable of replacing Neuer between the posts. He further went on to say that buying shouldn’t always be the option, and that the campus must be able to supply capable players for the first team.

Hoeneß responded to this, appreciating Maier’s concern. “However, the economic situation made it imperative to make this decision,” the Ehrenpräsident explained, per @iMiaSanMia.

“Sepp has to understand that it was the right decision. It has nothing to do with the youth situation. An 18-year-old could not be an option for games like against PSG,” he declared emphatically.

Certainly, putting a youth keeper in stressful, grave moments against huge clubs like Paris-Saint Germain — Bayern’s next Champions League opponent, would be a fumble the Bavarians wouldn’t play. Yet another Uli response played well!