Bayern Munich scouting 19-year old South Korean wonderkid

Bayern Munich are apparently scouting another Korean talent.

The Bavarians currently have their eyes on Kim Ji-soo of Seongnam FC. No, we're not talking about the BLACKPINK superstar. According to a report from Sports Chosun, one of the largest sports news outlets of Korea, multiple individuals with close links to the Korean transfer market have let them know that the young center back is on Bayern’s radar. The interest is said to be pretty concrete, to the point that Bayern have submitted a transfer inquiry to Seongnam.

Kim stands at 192cm, which translates to roughly six foot five, just a bit shorter than Manuel Neuer. He has a good physique that allows him to control duels, not to mention dominating aerial battles. He’s also ambidextrous with both feet, and is not half bad at playing the ball forward. These traits make him one of the biggest defensive talents in the country. Many have compared him to Kim Min-jae, who is in top form with Napoli this season, and was a driving force behind Korea’s run to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Making his debut just last year, Kim immediately became a key member of Seongnam’s defense, and he was rewarded with a place in the K-League All Star Team. However, conversely, his club did not have a good season, finishing rock bottom of K-League 1 and being relegated. As of now, Kim has been called up to Korea’s U-20 national team as they gear up for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup, which doubles as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether this rumor is just a rumor or if it has any solid truth behind it. However, it would not be too surprising if it was true. Bayern has been actively scouting Asian talent lately, with two Asians in the current reserve team: Lee Hyun-ju of Korea and Taichi Fukui of Japan. Will Kim join the duo? Who knows, but it would be nice if he did.