We’re two games into the Bundesliga restart and Bayern Munich have zero wins. No need to panic just yet, but people are a little worried. With the lead at the top of the table down to just three points, Julian Nagelsmann needs to get his team back to winning ways — and fast.

Unfortunately, this Eintracht Frankfurt team are unlikely to be pushovers. They know that if they win, they could go within 2 points of the record champions.

Team news

Leon Goretzka joins the long-term absentees on the injury list, due to apparent thigh problems. Otherwise, Bayern Munich have no new injuries to report. In his press conference, Nagelsmann did reveal the changes he was planning for the lineup vs Eintracht, so let’s go over them one by one.

First, assuming that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will retain his place as a starter, you can expect to see Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane on the wings behind him. Coman was praised for his impact performance vs Koln, and the coach confirmed he would start (almost certainly at the expense of Serge Gnabry) this Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the attacking midfield spot, it’s almost guaranteed to be a toss-up between either Jamal Musiala or Thomas Muller. We’ve discussed why this is a bad idea but unfortunately while Nagelsmann remains glued to his iPad during games, he doesn’t seem to read BFW. The coach however at least acknowledges that Musiala has not been having the same impact since the turn of the year and claims to know why. That thesis will likely be put to the test vs the Eagles, with Muller once again dropping to a super-sub role on the bench.

In midfield, Joshua Kimmich is as immovable as the Rock of Gibraltar. Hell may freeze over but Josh will never be benched. Luckily there will be some new blood added to the lineup this week with Ryan Gravenberch set to make a start. The Dutchman has been waiting for this opportunity since forever, and he’ll be looking to seize it with both hands. Tough times for Marcel Sabitzer, who seems to have slid even further down the crowded midfield depth chart.

The defense likely remains unchanged, mainly because Bayern don’t have any other fit defenders. Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard are set to start at left and right-back respectively, while Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt continue their partnership in the center. Yann Sommer, meanwhile, continues his search for clean sheet in a Bayern shirt. He’ll take Manuel Neuer’s usual position between the sticks.

Here’s what the lineup could look like:

