Report: Ryan Gravenberch to stay and fight for spot at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has ruled out leaving the club on loan in order to impress and earn more chances, per kicker (via @iMiaSanMia). The 20-year-old Gravenberch failed to start a single game in the first half of his first season in Munich, where he is stuck on the bench behind senior players such as Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. So when the January transfer window opened, speculation about the 20-year-old Dutchman was rife — including about a move away from Bayern, whether on a temporary or permanent basis.

But now reports have emerged that both Bayern and Gravenberch want to see the AFC Ajax transfer arrival establish himself at Bayern this season. In fact, after an impressive 45 minutes off the bench against 1. FC Köln, kicker speculated that Gravenberch may even in line to start Bayern’s next match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

While that may or may not be the case, it’s good that both sides are reportedly on the same page about Gravenberch’s situation at the club. A few months ago, it had seemed that the youngster — who was omitted from Louis van Gaal’s Dutch squad for the 2022 World Cup — was simmering in discontent on the bench.

Now, though, all signs are aligned and pointing to only good things ahead for player and club.