Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka breaks off training with apparent injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was forced to break off training early on Thursday. Bild’s reporter at Säbener Strasse, Dennis Brosda, spotted Goretzka leaving for the locker room after 38 minutes, effectively missing half of the training session. Goretzka was previously substituted at half-time on Tuesday against 1. FC Köln over injury concerns.

Leon Goretzka stopped Thursday's training session after 38 minutes and went into the dressing room. The midfielder missed the last half an hour of the session. It's still unclear whether Goretzka suffered an injury and whether he'll be available against Frankfurt [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/T73sntFmiN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 26, 2023

If Goretzka is injured, he will likely miss Bayern Munich’s important game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (Jan. 28). Bayern is currently in first place on the Bundesliga table, but only five points separate Bayern (36) from Frankfurt (31) — and Union Berlin is only three points behind the Bavarians.

Dutch youngster Ryan Gravenberch could hypothetically replace Goretzka. Gravenberch played 45 minutes against FC Köln on Tuesday. Marcel Sabitzer could also stand in for Goretzka, but that is perhaps less likely. The Austrian has seen his playing time reduced to cameos at his own position, central midfield, and even played at left-back this season for lack of better options.

A serious injury to Goretzka would raise the specter of missing the German international for Bayern’s crucial first match of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, which will take place in Paris on February 14.