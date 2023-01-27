Marcel Sabitzer wants to stay at Bayern Munich, despite the signing of Konrad Laimer

Marcel Sabitzer has had quite a run with Bayern Munich. The former RB Leipzig star had an abysmal first season with the Bavarians, but his sophomore year has been quite the contrary. After Leon Goretzka’s continuous sidelining from injury, Sabitzer had his time to shine. The Austrian certainly did shine. However, with Ryan Gravenberch, Goretzka, and now Konrad Laimer being added to the mix, Sabitzer might be stuck on the bench once again.

Leon Goretzka had great form before the World Cup and earned his spot meanwhile Gravenberch has done well in limited appearances he has had. So with Konrad Laimer added to the squad next season, is Marcel Sabitzer’s future uncertain? If you ask the midfielder himself, he would tell you no.

Marcel Sabitzer is aware that competition will be even tougher following the signing of Konrad Laimer. But so far, Sabitzer has not made any indications to the club that he wants to leave [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/dnN8JqeDvi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 26, 2023

It has been reported that Sabitzer is not worried about the increased competition and has not made any indications to the club that he wishes to leave. That confidence and team spirit is exactly what we need in this squad right now and hopefully it will indicate to other players that everyone has to fight for their place in the squad.

The question is will Gravenberch be happy if he remains sidelined. Not everyone can be happy, but Bayern surely needs to aim to appease as many players as possible.