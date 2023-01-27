Lothar Matthäus defends Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry going to Paris

Serge Gnabry looks like he’s in the clear regarding his trip to Paris Fashion Week on his off day. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said that as long as it doesn’t affect his performance against Koln, he’ll keep quiet. That wasn’t the case as Bayern needed a 90th minute equalizer from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a point. Sporting director Brazzo wasn’t a fan of the stunt, but former player Lothar Matthäus came to the 27-year-old player’s defense

The 61-year-old ex-pro and pundit said on Sky Sport (via @iMiaSanMia) that Gnabry shouldn’t have been grilled for what he did because he thinks Bayern are a bit too strict with these and that clearer guidelines must be set for efficiency in such matters.

“If it’s not in my contract and I have a day off, then I can do whatever I want,” Lothar said. “They have to set clearer guidelines. If they do, then this discussion wouldn’t take place.”

Gnabry apparently understood his faults and escaped a fine, but Manuel Neuer came off worse doing extra-curricular activities.