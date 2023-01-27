Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich weighing options for next center-back; Kai Havertz unsure on what’s next; More news on Bayern’s plans for the attack; Lionel Messi’s future is undecided at PSG; Niko Kovac has Wolfsburg feeling it; and MORE!

With a move to Bayern Munich seemingly off the table, Kai Havertz’s future is very uncertain.

It does not look like he should be making long-term plans to stay with Chelsea FC, but it is unclear what options might be on the table for what he does next. Havertz still has immense talent and should be a popular figure on the market in the summer transfer window, but after a very questionable move to London, Havertz will need to be at a club that utilize him properly — and one where he can thrive:

News #Havertz: His future at #CFC is uncertain! His departure in summer is possible. Decisive months could be May or June. Champions League next season is crucial for him. Price tag around €60m with possible bonus payments included. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/6M6JziEZc6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 26, 2023

Just spit-balling here, but could Borussia Dortmund be a fit?

There might not be a more pointless back-and-forth contract saga going on right now than Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi. Depending on who and what you believe, Messi is either a shoo-in to re-up with the club — or is looking for a new home:

Is Lionel Messi tired of Paris Saint-Germain? If Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has his way, the superstar does not want to extend his expiring contract in the French capital. At least not currently. “As of today, Leo Messi does not intend to renew his contract at PSG,” Romero explained. Winning the World Cup in Qatar made the 35-year-old think differently. “Other things” are now more important to Messi than further titles in club football. After the World Cup, there was speculation that Messi could extend his contract shortly. But so far nothing has happened. The attacking player has been linked to several clubs in the past. A return to FC Barcelona seems unlikely for financial reasons. Outside of Europe, there is said to be interest from Inter Miami (USA), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys.

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed in — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeah, there is A LOT going on, but we are covering it all here! Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview for Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

There seems to be a changing of opinion on Leon Goretzka — and is Ryan Gravenberch going to take over Goretzka’s starting role?

FC Barcelona tried to hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Konrad Laimer and the word that Marcel Sabitzer might want to stay.

Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are probably off the table for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s plan for the attack and why it is a mess.

Some thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us — and some news on the future of Cobra Kai.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/41v6mIGjKL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 26, 2023

Just about no one believes Bayern Munich can afford Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane — or even realistically lure him to the club. Despite that, the Bavarians will try anyway:

Regarding Bayern’s plans in attack, the situation is unchanged. If Kane does not renew at Spurs, Bayern will give it a try. If Kane stays and Choupo-Moting extends, then Bayern won’t force a new striker into the attack. The club is currently looking for a centre-back.

The big news from Falk there is that Bayern Munich is in the market for a center-back, which likely means that Benjamin Pavard’s tenure with the club is truly ending soon.

Bayern Munich kicked off its Bundesliga re-start with a not-so-promising, but also no-so-concerning draw with RB Leipzig, which left a ton to talk about.

When you look at that, the quick turnaround for a match against FC Köln, the crazy news that this podcast has been wacked by SBN/Vox, the Yann Sommer acquisition, more rumors on Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, there is a TON to talk about.

So join me for this podcast journey, we are going to hit on a number of topics — because, damn it, that is exactly what we do here:

A quick look at the draw with RB Leipzig.

A preview of the FC Köln match.

Looking at the latest rumors on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz.

The future of Bavarian Football Works and Bavarian Podcast Works.

Who would have thought some oddball training methods, scant communication, and lukewarm water for practice would make this big a difference for Wolfsburg?

Only Bayern Munich (51) and RB Leipzig (37) have scored more goals in the Bundesliga this season than Wolfsburg (35)



31.4% of Wolfsburg's Bundesliga goals this season have come in their last T̳W̳O̳ games pic.twitter.com/8NujaewrMa — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 25, 2023

Bayern Munich reportedly had interest in Olympique Lyonnais right-back Malo Gusto, but it appeared that he might be headed to Chelsea FC:

Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Malo Gusto — after verbal opening bid turned down by Olympique Lyon #CFC



Personal terms already agreed, player pushing for the move — Chelsea will try again as they’re in direct contact with OL. pic.twitter.com/t0ItVVRgXB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

However, Lyon was not quite ready to let him walk away so easily just yet per ESPN:

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Thursday that promising right back Malo Gusto will stay at the club and not join Chelsea this month. “I have the pleasure to explain that Malo Gusto, one of Lyon’s big talents, will continue to play for Lyon until at least June 30 2023” Aulas said on social media. Chelsea made a €20 million offer for the France under-21 defender on Wednesday but Lyon rejected it. They want close to €40m for their homegrown player.

Bayern Munich kicked off its second match in five days and it did so (surprisingly) with the exact same lineup that Julian Nagelsmann rolled out against RB Leipzig last Friday.

Maybe surprising, maybe not, the starting XI was not all that effective the second time around as the squad’s battled to a 1-1 draw.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A quick look at the lineup and its lack of effectiveness.

Joshua Kimmich’s blast saves Bayern Munich from dropping points, but it is also clear Bayern Munich still needs Thomas Müller.

Why there is no reason to worry, but also why fans should be at least a little bit frustrated at the lack of cohesion on the squad.

Some thoughts on where Bayern Munich is as a squad right now and where the team could be heading.

Listen below or at Spotify: