Yusuf Kabadyi’s future at Bayern Munich is very uncertain

Florian Plettenberg reports that Yusuf Kabadayi’s future at Bayern Munich is rather uncertain. The dual Turkish/German international has enjoyed a renaissance in reputation at Bayern in recent weeks, being one of the five youth players chosen to go to the training camp in Qatar with the senior team after a rather dreadful first half of the season for Bayern II, even making the extended squad for the game against RB Leipzig. And with that renewed interest in Kabadayi comes renewed interest in retaining his services, as his contract is up in 2024 and in need of renewal if he were to stay in Munich.

Plettenberg reports that Kadabyi has a release clause in his current contract in the “mid range of the six-digit in the summer”, but that Kabadayi would prefer to make the breakthrough at Bayern. The next few months should be crucial for negotiations.

It seems that, even on the international stage, there is interest in winning his services. Turkey are currently battling to get him to commit his future to the Turkey national team, as Plettenberg reports.