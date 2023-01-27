 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julian Nagelsmann insists firing of Bayern Munich GKs coach had nothing to do with Manuel Neuer

Things are still good between keeper and coach? Right?

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw with 1. FC Köln marks the second game of the Yann Sommer era — around which the intrigue has ramped up significantly this week. Speculation now abounds about Manuel Neuer’s future. The injured No. 1 keeper saw his GKs coach and close friend Toni Tapalovic fired this week by his club, in a move apparently driven by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Things look likely to get awkward between manager and player when Neuer returns — whenever that will turn out to be. Perhaps that’s why Nagelsmann is downplaying suggestions that their relationship is starting to sour.

“No, I don’t think so,” Nagelsmann said after the game when asked (via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s sad for Manu, but it wasn’t a decision against him.”

Reports previously highlighted the nature of Tapalovic’s working relationship with Nagelsmann as the reason, but it’s hard to ignore the timing of the move: just off the heels of Yann Sommer’s acquisition in the winter transfer window.

Tapalovic was tied to Neuer; while Neuer still expects to return, the landscape at the club will have changed considerably when he does.

