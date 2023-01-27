Julian Nagelsmann insists firing of Bayern Munich GKs coach had nothing to do with Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 home draw with 1. FC Köln marks the second game of the Yann Sommer era — around which the intrigue has ramped up significantly this week. Speculation now abounds about Manuel Neuer’s future. The injured No. 1 keeper saw his GKs coach and close friend Toni Tapalovic fired this week by his club, in a move apparently driven by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Things look likely to get awkward between manager and player when Neuer returns — whenever that will turn out to be. Perhaps that’s why Nagelsmann is downplaying suggestions that their relationship is starting to sour.

“No, I don’t think so,” Nagelsmann said after the game when asked (via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s sad for Manu, but it wasn’t a decision against him.”

Reports previously highlighted the nature of Tapalovic’s working relationship with Nagelsmann as the reason, but it’s hard to ignore the timing of the move: just off the heels of Yann Sommer’s acquisition in the winter transfer window.

Tapalovic was tied to Neuer; while Neuer still expects to return, the landscape at the club will have changed considerably when he does.

