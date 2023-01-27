Leon Goretzka talks team chemistry at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is known as FC Hollywood due to the events and circumstances linked to players and staff. At a glance, it would seem that the players are only teammates and nothing more; an overly professional mindset. Leon Goretzka will be the one to bust that myth.

In an interview between Bayern and Goretzka (found on the club’s official website), the 27-year-old midfielder was asked about his relationship with other players and the overall atmosphere within the team:

The weeks before the World Cup were brilliant, we played as if we were one. You can also see that the chemistry off the pitch is top and is transferred to our game. That’s not limited to specific players. There’s a really good spirit in the team as a whole. We hope we can pick up where we left off and transfer the chemistry from the outside onto the pitch again.

It’s great that the team maintains its friendly atmosphere (despite the seemingly fierce competition that usually involves playing time in the starting XI) and that it translates to results on the pitch. Hopefully Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann can preserve it.