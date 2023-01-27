Hoeness: Maybe Bayern Munich should give Choupo-Moting two more years

Former Bayern Munich CEO and current Bayern board member Ulrich “Uli” Hoeneß recently spoke out on some current issues, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. One of the topics he addressed was the Cameroonian GOAT himself, Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the negotiations for a new contract. The legendary striker has been on Bayern’s books for nearly 3 years now and the Bavarian giants are looking to extend his stay. However, negotiations have become difficult with Choupo-Moting suddenly cementing a spot as the starting striker and becoming vital to the squad, leading to increased demands from Choupo’s agent, who is reportedly demanding double the Cameroonian’s current wages in a 2 year contract.

However, Hoeneß indicates that these big demands have not put Bayern off. “I’m not involved in the operational business, but there’s big interest in extending his contract.”

Still, Hoeneß couldn’t resist throwing one of his patented barbs. “[Extending Choupo] is not so easy when [Choupo’s agent] Roger Wittmann is on the other side of the negotiations, he sometimes mixes up the zeros.”

Hoeneß is less worried about the length of the contract, though. “Eric helped FC Bayern in a difficult situation when nobody believed he would. That’s why I think we should try, even if it meant giving him 2 years.”

Bayern’s current policy, after all, is to extend the contract of players above 31, which includes Choupo, for a maximum of one year. Legendary Bayern players such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and more weren’t given an exception. It certainly would be interesting if Bayern ignored the policy for Choupo-Moting.