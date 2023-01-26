Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 29 — A preview for Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt; Is Leon Goretzka losing his role and the fans?; Transfer talk on Harry Kane & Kai Havertz; Assessing Bayern’s attack plans; + MORE!

Bayern Munich is scuffling...BFW’s podcast got whacked like Joe Pesci walking into that room in Goodfellas...and there is a ton of news going on.

Plus, Bayern Munich has yet another game in a jammed in — this time against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Yeah, there is A LOT going on, but we are covering it all here! Preview? Yes. Riffing on the news? No doubt. Some entertainment talk? For sure. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview for Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

There seems to be a changing of opinion on Leon Goretzka — and is Ryan Gravenberch going to take over Goretzka’s starting role?

FC Barcelona tried to hijack Bayern Munich’s deal for Konrad Laimer and the word that Marcel Sabitzer might want to stay.

Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane are probably off the table for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s plan for the attack and why it is a mess.

Some thoughts on the latest episode of The Last of Us — and some news on the future of Cobra Kai.

