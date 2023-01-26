Bayern Munich reportedly considering a €10m, one-year extension for Choupo-Moting

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg dropped a bombshell on Twitter.

According to his information, Bayern Munich’s highest priority is negotiating a one-year contract extension with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Choupo has flourished in Bayern’s offence this season, scoring 12 goals and two assists in 18 games for Bayern this season, the first of the post-Robert Lewandowski era. He has scored consistently for Bayern ever since head coach Julian Nagelsmann included him in the lineup as the starting striker against SC Freiburg on the 10th matchday of the season:

Bayern had closely been monitoring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but the club’s hopes of signing the English star have dimmed. Kane currently is favored to sign an extension with Tottenham. If Kane is off the table, Bayern seems prepared to use Choupo-Moting, Thomas Müller, and Mathys Tel at the striker position in the coming 2023/4 season—and Sadio Mané is another forward whom Nagelsmann has played at striker.

If Plettenberg’s information is correct, late-blooming Choupo-Moting, currently 33, could be poised to receive a major raise in the twilight of his career. Estimates of Choupo’s current salary vary widely, from €2.6m (Fussballtransfers) to €5m including bonuses (Stern).

Whatever Choupo-Moting currently earns, it is vastly more than his initial contract in his first season at Bayern, 2020/21, when he might not even have earned €1m: a final, generous bump might, from the club’s perspective, reflect the value Choupo has provided and is providing now.

The final agreement, of course, remains to be seen.

