Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui to miss PSG Champions League clash after COVID

Bayern Munich and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui is looking at an extended spell on the sidelines. Mazraoui had caught COVID-19 during Morocco’s run at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, after which he returned to play 45 minutes against France in the semifinal. Since his return to Bavaria, scans revealed post-COVID pericarditis.

As was the case with Alphonso Davies last year, Bayern are taking no chances with the health of one of their players. Post-COVID complications do happen, and it’s a credit to the medical staff both that the scans are run and that the appropriate action is taken afterwards.

In both these cases, that action is no action — a good prescription for all cases of illness, but especially COVID!

“I’m doing well, but I’m not allowed to do anything at the moment — no training,” Mazraoui was quoted as saying in Az (via @iMiaSanMia). “[The comeback] could take 3, 4, 5, or 6 weeks. You have to be very careful.”

Especially in matters of the heart!

As a result, Bayern will clearly be without Mazraoui’s services for their February 14 date with PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. The second leg — to be played in Munich on March 8 — is also in doubt, with Az reporting that March is slated as the earliest possible comeback date at present. Per this reporting, Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić shared that more examinations will occur next week as the situation continues to be monitored by team medical staff.

Bayern will have Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić to fill in at right-back in Mazraoui’s absence. Mazraoui is also an option to slide to the left to fill in for Davies; there, Stanišić and new transfer window signing Daley Blind will provide cover for the Canadian. And who knows: with midfield options burgeoning for Julian Nagelsmann, perhaps Joshua Kimmich will be directed to warm up for another stint at right-back.

Get well soon, Maz!