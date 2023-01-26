Brazzo calls for Bayern Munich players to “switch on”

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has a high-priced, high-maintenance roster that might be the most talented group of players assembled on Earth.

Seriously, the Bavarians are that stacked.

However, the squad scuffled at the beginning of the season in the Bundesliga and now has kicked off its re-start with consecutive draws against RB Leipzig and FC Köln.

For Salihamidžić, the act is getting a little old and the sporting director is ready for his boys to kick into gear after stalling a couple of times already in January.

“It’s high time we switch on and start playing the way we played in the second half. We have to understand that it’s about the league title now. I have the feeling that not everyone understands that yet,” Salihamidžić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

This was Salihamidžić’s second such statement since Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with FC Köln. Will Bayern Munich’s players get the message?