Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller will not be called up to the German national team until further notice

It’s evident that Bayern Munich and Germany player Thomas Müller is not having his best season. Despite keeping the team running with his offensive prowess, his output is not on the level that we expected of him. Apparently, Germany coach Hansi Flick has agreed that Müller will not play in the upcoming; he confirmed this with Müller himself.

According to a report by Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the player and coach both agreed that Müller will be rested for the international break in March, but would still be called up after that:

Hansi Flick and Thomas Müller have agreed the player would not get a call-up for Germany’s upcoming games in March and would get a break. However, that doesn’t mean Müller will not be called up again in the future.

The continued trust in Müller is a welcoming sight to see especially if you’ve come across people who say that his time is done. The Raumdeuter still has plenty to offer and it’s also about using him right. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has been making weird tactical decisions lately that resulted in two draws. Nags must find a way for the team to go back to their pre-World Cup form because the team is struggling right now.