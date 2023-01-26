Steffen Baumgart, FC Köln players react to a valiant draw at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich escaped with a draw at home against 1. FC Köln, courtesy of a real banger of a goal by Joshua Kimmich. It’s a point that will have the visiting Billy Goats in a celebratory mood, especially for Köln manager Steffen Baumgart, who got the better of Julian Nagelsmann on the day.

“I have no complaints — it was a very good performance,” Baumgart said after the game (via FCBayern.com). “We’d have liked to have done better in attack, but Bayern are just too good. I’m happy with the point — we have no gripes with the late goal. We worked hard and gave it everything.”

Added midfielder Florian Kainz: “We played well, but you have to say Bayern deserved their equalizer. They just have so much quality, but we can be happy with our performance.”

Köln’s surprising performance was punctuated by their early fourth-minute goal, but it was also their early bravery that kept the home side pinned back — for at least the first 45’.

“We didn’t hide, we played our own game,” said defender Benno Schmitz. “It was incredibly tough in the second half. Bayern had us under the cosh, but we played well.”

But for a cracking last-gap shot — one that just barely swerved and banked down from the top crossbar — it might have been a real fairy tale.

