Bayern Munich sporting director Brazzo discusses Alexander Nübel’s current situation

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel has been a hot topic over at the Säbener Straße lately, a player Bayern Munich sport director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić recently spoke about, with his comments captured by @iMiaSanMia.

After first choice keeper Manuel Neuer suffered a long term injury after going on a skiing trip, Bayern had explored the opportunity of bringing Nübel back from his temporary club, AS Monaco. However, the former Schalke keeper remained at Monaco. Now Bayern has signed goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach to cover the temporary absence of Neuer. With a potential three starting calibre goalkeepers at the club next summer and rumors aplenty of Nübel disliking the idea of staying at Bayern, there has been consistent speculation about Nübel permanently leaving the club in the summer of 2023.

But Brazzo keeps things calm. “Alex has developed very, very well. Monaco was the right move for him. He’s still there for six months, then he’ll be our goalkeeper and we’ll manage that.”

Pivoting then to Neuer and his injury, Brazzo had this to say: “Manuel knows he made a mistake, that’s clear and he’s very sorry. Now we will give him all the time in the world to get fit. Of course we will also talk about everything else. A player who is injured needs support first.”

It looks like the club will take things one step at a time and not rush into the potentially momentous decisions the club will need to make in the summer.