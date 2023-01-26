Brazzo says Bayern Munich having “very good talks” with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a contract extension.

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s current contract at Bayern only runs through this summer (June), but the club is weighing the option of potentially offering him an extension to keep hold of him for at least another season.

They didn’t want to begin talks for an extension to early, as they wanted to wait and see if his run of fine form continued, and there’s also potential roadblocks due to the fact that his representatives have made it clear he would only accept a new deal if a significant pay raise was attached to the offer. Right now, though, with the way he’s been performing and scoring goals for Bayern, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has recently confirmed that there are positive signs from Choupo-Moting’s camp already.

“We are having very good talks with his management, and we really want him to stay. He also said he really wants to stay. Choupo is in a very, very good form. It’s a pleasure to watch him play. Now let’s see if we can clarify the details,” Brazzo told BildTV (via @iMiaSanMia). At this point, he’s already tallied 12 goals and three assists across all competitions, which has already surpassed any of his season totals since he’s joined Bayern from Paris Saint-Germain back in the summer/fall transfer window of 2020.

Choupo-Moting has proven to be a viable striker for Nagelsmann to rely on, especially considering the recent injuries to both Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller, who have also been deputized as central forwards or false nines over the course of the season. So many question marks loomed large for Bayern’s attack with Robert Lewandowski leaving for Barcelona over the summer, but with the options Nagelsmann has in attack and Choupo-Moting catching fire, there’s no shortage of goals.

It is also understood that, like most players over the age of 30, Bayern would only offer him an extension of a year, but perhaps with the possibility that they would do the same thing in a year’s time if his performances continued to impress. It’s well known that Bayern is in the market for a natural striker, but the interest in Harry Kane has dwindled and it now looks like he’s interested in signing a contract extension with Tottenham.