Alexander Nübel talks about goalkeeper situation upon returning to Bayern Munich

After Bayern Munich acceded to AS Monaco’s hardball game with Bayern loanee Alexander Nübel, the Bavarians went hard for Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer (which wasn’t easy either). Nübel spoke highly of Bayern’s latest acquisition.

“It was an important step for Bayern to get another goalkeeper. Yann Sommer is excellent; a very, very good keeper,” Nübel said on ZDF Sport Studio (via @iMiaSanMia).

Nübel also didn’t reveal specifics on whether he would return to the club in the summer. “We’ll see what happens. My focus is now on Monaco — we have important tasks ahead. I realized how important match practice is and I don’t want to do without it anymore,” the former Schalke man said.

Should he choose to return (and not ask for a transfer), he will be competing with Sommer and Neuer (when he returns from injury) for the number one spot. Again, what we got was a “we’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”

“Every club in this category has goalkeepers at a very good level and I have to face that,” Nübel said. “Of course, we’ll have talks in the summer and will discuss what makes the most sense.”