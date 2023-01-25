Report: Serge Gnabry called into meeting at Bayern Munich executive offices

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the heat might not necessarily be off of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry (despite what Julian Nagelsmann said just last night).

The Bild news indicates that Gnabry was called into the Bayern Munich offices for a meeting, which assuredly covered his ill-fated decision to travel to Paris for “Fashion Week.” However, it was not a summit filled with fire and brimstone. In fact, Gnabry showed up for a voluntary training session today and it seems that the two sides have come to an understanding on what happened:

Serge Gnabry arrived in Salihamidžić’s office for a 20-minute interview this afternoon. Gnabry showed goodwill and voluntarily took part in training with the players who didn’t start yesterday. The club decided not to fine Gnabry as he showed understanding for the situation.

For many fans, the “Boo-lander Saga” was much ado about nothing, but the club seemed to be a little more than perturbed about the situation.