FC Barcelona tried to hijack Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich

Konrad Laimer is for all intents and purposes a Bayern Munich player; the only thing that prevents him from being an actual Bayern player is the official announcement from the club. The Bavarians will be granted the services of the 25-year-old Austrian from RB Leipzig beginning on July 1, which meant someone has to go (recently, Marcel Sabitzer is touted to leave). Someone tried to snatch Laimer from Bayern’s hands, a sneak attack, in the form of FC Barcelona.

A report from German news outlet Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Catalans inquired about Laimer just last week and got in touch with the player’s representatives. However, the Europa League team were informed that Bayern already struck up a deal long before.

It appears that Barcelona are doing a poor impression of Chelsea FC’s transfer strategy wherein they make late runs for players; the glaring difference is that Chelsea have money burning holes in their pockets.