 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FC Barcelona tried to hijack Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich

Try again, fellas

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Barcelona V Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Konrad Laimer is for all intents and purposes a Bayern Munich player; the only thing that prevents him from being an actual Bayern player is the official announcement from the club. The Bavarians will be granted the services of the 25-year-old Austrian from RB Leipzig beginning on July 1, which meant someone has to go (recently, Marcel Sabitzer is touted to leave). Someone tried to snatch Laimer from Bayern’s hands, a sneak attack, in the form of FC Barcelona.

A report from German news outlet Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Catalans inquired about Laimer just last week and got in touch with the player’s representatives. However, the Europa League team were informed that Bayern already struck up a deal long before.

It appears that Barcelona are doing a poor impression of Chelsea FC’s transfer strategy wherein they make late runs for players; the glaring difference is that Chelsea have money burning holes in their pockets.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works