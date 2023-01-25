New goalkeeper coach emerges as possibility for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has Hoffenheim goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner atop its list of candidates to replaced the recently sacked Toni Tapalovic.

Rechner and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann have a history of working together, which could help ease the transition if the move goes through:

Excl. News Michael #Rechner: The 42 y/o from Hoffenheim is a top candidate in order to replace #Tapalovic. He could become the new goalkeeping coach of #FCBayern. Talks took place. 136 matches together with Nagelsmann in Hoffenheim. @SkySportDE

Just a bit later, Plettenberg issued another tweet with details saying thigs are progressing quickly:

X News Michael #Rechner: It’s far! Nagelsmann is pushing for him. He’s the top target for Bayern in order to replace #Tapalovic now. Next talks and negotiations with Hoffenheim will take place. Bayern have informed Hoffenheim about their plans. @SkySportDE :de:

If Rechner does make the move, the coach will have a lot of talent to work with — and likely quite a few headaches as there will be three starting caliber goalkeepers at Säbener Straße next season if Manuel Neuer returns healthy to join Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel, when he returns from his loan at AS Monaco.