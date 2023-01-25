 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yann Sommer laments Bayern Munich’s “too late” comeback vs. FC Köln

The Bavarians had an ace up their sleeve but time ran out before they could seize all of the spoils.

Yann Sommer had an eventful start to life at Bayern Munich. Thrown in the fire right away against RB Leipzig on Saturday, and now a home debut against a roaring 1. FC Köln side that blasted seven past Werder Bremen at the weekend. To make matters worse, the visitors bundled in a goal from a corner not four minutes into the contest!

“We didn’t play a good first half and made many mistakes,” Sommer reflected after the 1-1 draw (via @iMiaSanMia). “We brought a lot more power onto the pitch in the second half. The goal was great. Unfortunately, it was a bit too late. If we equalized earlier, we could’ve won the game.”

Sommer is already playing — and celebrating the team’s successes — like he’s been here forever, even though he was a very, very late addition in the winter transfer window. Sharp saves, active communication and confident distribution...all were on display yet again against Köln. Bayern’s rumored criteria of a German-speaking replacement for Manuel Neuer to facilitate his acclimation? Apparently very important!

Now it’s just a win and a clean sheet missing from his Bavarian introduction.

Want to hear more about the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast? Chuck’s not worried (yet) but talks us through lineups, Thomas Müller, cohesion, and more. Listen below or directly on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all your support!

